Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,306 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $37,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.79. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

