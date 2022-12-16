Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,727 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.91. The company has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.