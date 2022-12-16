Private Trust Co. NA Sells 636 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pool by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.82.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $320.04 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $571.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

