Private Trust Co. NA Sells 843 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 785.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

