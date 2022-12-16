Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,784,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,877,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,783 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,375 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.56 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

