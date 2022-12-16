Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $332.80 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

