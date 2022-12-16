Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after buying an additional 294,825 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.83.

PLD stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

