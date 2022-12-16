Prudent Investors Network Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.1% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.1% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 100,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $136.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.20 and a 200-day moving average of $149.62. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

