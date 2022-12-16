Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Public Storage by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $298.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.73 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

