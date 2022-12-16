Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 62.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,662,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $9,502,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 947,955 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $292,264,000 after buying an additional 26,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Down 3.2 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $249.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.