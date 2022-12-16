Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $557,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,148.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.4 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $174.17. The company has a market capitalization of $902.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.