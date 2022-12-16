Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Raised by Amundi

Amundi increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,219 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $90,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after buying an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,939,000 after buying an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $133.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

