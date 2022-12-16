ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ResMed by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,656,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE RMD opened at $215.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.82. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $264.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,451 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,835. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

