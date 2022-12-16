Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. Buys 3,400 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $94.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.99 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $4,133,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

