Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $113.69 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $120.39. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

