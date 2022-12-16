Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 7,165 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,905 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,712,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,179 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $78.07 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $196.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.