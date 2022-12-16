Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $160.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

