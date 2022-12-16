Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

