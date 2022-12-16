Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 11,596 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.88 and a 52-week high of $205.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $674,469. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.48.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

