Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,810 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,311 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HDB opened at $68.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

