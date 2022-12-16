Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 182 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 428,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after buying an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 349.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $108.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.