Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,137 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $244.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.33 and a 200 day moving average of $212.93. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $252.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

