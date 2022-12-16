Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,240 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,923,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,036,000 after acquiring an additional 66,692 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

