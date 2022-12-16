Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 586 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock worth $3,231,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday Trading Down 2.2 %

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $175.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.58. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.47 and a beta of 1.30. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $280.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

