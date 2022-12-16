Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 6,473 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Albemarle by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $240.50 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.08 and a 200-day moving average of $257.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.