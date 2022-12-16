Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 566.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $111.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

