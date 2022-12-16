Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $214.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.80 and a 200 day moving average of $201.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

