Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $982,517,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,359,000 after acquiring an additional 974,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

MTB opened at $141.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $139.03 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

