Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 213,451 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 257.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.4 %

HAL stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

