Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $476.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.27 and a 200-day moving average of $454.01. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $623.16.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

