Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.37 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $561.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $612.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.82.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.29.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.