Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,894 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

