Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.97 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,489,273 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks Stock Down 4.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Arista Networks stock opened at $125.58 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

