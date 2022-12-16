Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.14 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,260,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,063,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

