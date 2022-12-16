Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.34 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 337,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 337,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $150.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.