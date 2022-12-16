Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.49 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 791.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Datadog by 17.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1,812.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Datadog by 240.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Datadog Stock Down 2.7 %

Datadog stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,566.10 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $186.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 207,260 shares valued at $15,736,782. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.