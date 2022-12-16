Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.88 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,731 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $176.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.72 and its 200-day moving average is $160.52. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

