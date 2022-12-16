Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.08 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,753 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,246 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 5,585.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,236 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 181,978 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 30.3% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.29 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $67.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.