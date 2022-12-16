Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 28.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $148,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $314.51 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.29 and a 200-day moving average of $277.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

