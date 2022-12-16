Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 170.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $134.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.68. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $68.32 and a 1-year high of $149.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.15.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

