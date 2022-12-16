Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.53 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

PPG Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.