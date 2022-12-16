Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Celanese by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,952,000 after acquiring an additional 192,838 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.85.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

