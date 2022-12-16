Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $162,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Edison International by 62.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

