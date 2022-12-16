Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,421 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $198,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $448,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,890 shares of company stock worth $4,467,880. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

