Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

