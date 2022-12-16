Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 18,916 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $101.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $182.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -924.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

