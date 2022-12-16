Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,929 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,075,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 338.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $405.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

