Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 8,006 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VeriSign by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 943.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $199.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,379. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

