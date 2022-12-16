Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.69.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 4.5 %

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $257.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

