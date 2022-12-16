Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,627 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,627 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after buying an additional 514,247 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,508,000 after buying an additional 472,926 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 3.1 %

CARR opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

